Nine ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, August 9, nine ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

"The enemy fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); grenade machine guns and small arms – outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, grenade machine guns and small arms – in the area of Popasna (69km west of Luhansk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, under-barrel grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – towards Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns – near Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); two attacks were launched from grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk)," the press center of Joint Forces Operation posted on Facebook.

In Luhansk region, an enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was spotted flying over the line of contact.

No combat casualties were reported.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00 on August 10, no ceasefire violations were recorded.