News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Zelenskyi watches military exercises in Mykolaiv region. PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited the Mykolaiv region on Monday to observe large-scale exercises with the participation of the command of the Ukrainian Joint Forces, the President's Office has reported.

"During a working trip to the Mykolaiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi attended a command and staff training with the participation of the Joint Forces Command and other military command bodies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the involvement of military units and detachments," the report reads.

It also notes that the training will last from August 9 to August 13.

At the Shyroky Lan 235th Intertype Unit Training Center, the head of state observed the practical work of the Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After that, Zelenskyi got himself acquainted with the newly built infrastructure facilities of the military camp of the Shyroky Lan 235th Intertype Unit Training Center.

The military camp was built according to NATO standards and is designed for 2,500 people. In particular, the president inspected the barracks, the sports ground and the canteen.

The head of state also had lunch with servicemen in the soldier's canteen.

