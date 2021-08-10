Ukraine reports 781 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 781 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,260,232, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 781 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 37 children and 28 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on August 9, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 24 coronavirus-related deaths, 335 hospitalizations, and 1,390 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on Monday, August 9.

As many as 2,260,232 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,192,592 have recovered and 53,124 have died since the pandemic began.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (167), Donetsk region (78), Odesa region (62), Kharkiv region (60), and Khmelnytskyi region (35).

Some 300 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on August 8.