Ukraine Evacuates 8 Ukrainians, 72 Foreigners From Afghanistan

Ukraine has evacuated eight Ukrainians and 72 foreigners from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the growing violence in Afghanistan, Ukraine is stepping up its efforts to safely return its citizens home. According to the updated data, almost 80 people, including eight Ukrainians, were taken out of Afghanistan by a Ukrainian plane," he wrote.

At first, the head of state announced about 30 evacuated Ukrainians.

In turn, Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said on Twitter that citizens of the Netherlands, Croatia, Belarus and Afghanistan had also been taken out from Afghanistan by the Ukrainian plane.

"They are safe now," he assured.

In case of further appeals, the minister promised to do everything to help Ukrainians and foreigners in trouble.

As reported, on August 15, the radical Islamist Taliban movement captured the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, and President Ashraf Ghani left the country.