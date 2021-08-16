Ukraine reports 417 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 417 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,266,329, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 417 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 31 children and ten health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on August 15, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 14 coronavirus-related deaths, 433 hospitalizations, and 248 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on Sunday, August 15.

As many as 2,266,329 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,197,075 have recovered, and 53,269 have died since the pandemic began.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (59), Odesa region (47), Vinnytsia region (35), Sumy region (32), and Kherson region (30).

Some 695 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on August 14.