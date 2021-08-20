Ukraine reports 1,600 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,600 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,271,826, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 1,600 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 112 children and 46 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on August 19, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 26 coronavirus-related deaths, 597 hospitalizations, and 882 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on Thursday, August 19.

As many as 2,271,826 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,200,000 have recovered, and 53,394 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 11,773,325 PCR tests have been performed.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (222), Odesa region (109), Donetsk region (108), Zaporizhia region (97), and Kharkiv region (86).

Some 1,560 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on August 18.