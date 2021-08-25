Ukraine reports 727 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 727 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,276,590, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 727 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 46 children and ten health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on August 24, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 20 coronavirus-related deaths, 682 hospitalizations, and 381 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on August 24.

As many as 2,276,590 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,202,160 have recovered, and 53,521 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 11,857,352 PCR tests have been performed.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (109), Odesa region (62), Zaporizhia region (62), Ternopil region (57), and Chernivtsi region (55).

Some 692 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on August 23.