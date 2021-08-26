Ukraine reports 1,581 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,581 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,278,171, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 1,581 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 104 children and 38 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on August 25, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 45 coronavirus-related deaths, 464 hospitalizations, and 1,269 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on August 25.

As many as 2,278,171 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,203,429 have recovered, and 53,566 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 11,880,472 PCR tests have been performed.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (264), Donetsk region (161), Odesa region (119), Kharkiv region (105), and Luhansk region (93).

Some 727 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on August 24.