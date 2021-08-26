Swimmer Mereshko sets Paralympic world record
The second day of the 2020 Summer Paralympics is ongoing in Tokyo.
Ukrainian Yelyzaveta Mereshko was the fastest in women's 200m individual medley S6, setting a new Paralympic world record with her time of 2:56.90.
As reported, the day before Mereshko took first gold for Ukraine team in 50m freestyle.
On the first day of the 2020 Paralympics, Ukrainian athletes won eight medals – one gold, five silver, and two bronze, ranking 5th in the medal table.
