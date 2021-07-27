Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk sets Olympic record in Tokyo
Two Ukrainian swimmers, Mykhailo Romanchuk and Serhiy Frolov, reached the final of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC).
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Our swimmers are in the finals of Tokyo-2020! The preliminary heats for men at a distance of 800 meters per second are completed. Mykhailo Romanchuk reaches the final with a first time of 7.41.28, which is also an Olympic record and a new record for Ukraine, Serhiy Frolov with seventh one (7.47.67). Well done!" the committee said on Twitter on Tuesday.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password