Svitolina wins through to Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals. VIDEO

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has made it to the quarterfinals of the Olympic tennis tournament in Tokyo (Japan).

As reported by Censor.NET.

In the third round of the competition, No.4 Svitolina defeated No.14 Maria Sakkari from Greece 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

The match lasted two hours and 40 minutes.

Read more: Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed until 2021, - International Olympic Committee

In the quarterfinal match, Svitolina will play against the winner of a tie between Karolina Pliskova (the Czech Republic) and Camila Giorgi (Italy).

The tennis tournament of the Tokyo Olympics will be held until August 1.

