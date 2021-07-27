Svitolina wins through to Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals. VIDEO
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has made it to the quarterfinals of the Olympic tennis tournament in Tokyo (Japan).
As reported by Censor.NET.
In the third round of the competition, No.4 Svitolina defeated No.14 Maria Sakkari from Greece 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
The match lasted two hours and 40 minutes.
In the quarterfinal match, Svitolina will play against the winner of a tie between Karolina Pliskova (the Czech Republic) and Camila Giorgi (Italy).
The tennis tournament of the Tokyo Olympics will be held until August 1.
