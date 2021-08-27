Ukraine reports 2,032 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 2,032 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,280,203, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 2,032 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 127 children and 46 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on August 26, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 66 coronavirus-related deaths, 838 hospitalizations, and 1,253 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on August 26.

As many as 2,280,203 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,204,682 have recovered, and 53,632 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 11,903,521 PCR tests have been performed.

According to the ministry, the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (262), Kharkiv region (195), Donetsk region (127), Kherson region (124), and Chernivtsi region (123).

Some 1,581 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on August 25.