Ukraine reports 1,356 new COVID-19 cases
Ukraine recorded 1,356 new coronavirus cases on August 30, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.
The highest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases was recorded in Kyiv (204), Kharkiv region (144), Odesa region (127), Luhansk region (106), and Chernivtsi region (87).
On August 30, Ukraine recorded 470 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 51 deaths related to the disease, and 1,257 recoveries.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,286,296 people in Ukraine have contracted COVID-19, 2,207,940 have recovered and 53,789 have died. The total number of conducted PCR tests has reached 11,980,323.
