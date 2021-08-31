Zelenskyi arrives in U.S. on working visit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Washington, D.C. as part of the president’s working visit to the United States at the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"On the agenda of the visit is a summit of the two countries’ leaders in a one-on-one e format and as part of expanded delegations. The president of Ukraine will also have a number of important meetings with U.S. senior officials," the statement reads.

The parties are expected to sign a number of bilateral agreements.

Read more: IMF SBA for Ukraine could be extended for six months – finance minister

The President’s Office clarifies that the visit, set to last several days, will cover a number of cities on the U.S. East and West coasts.

As reported earlier, the official visit to Washington of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky kicks off on August 31. On September 1, he will hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.