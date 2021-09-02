Biden personally supports Ukraine's membership in NATO - Zelensky

U.S. President Joe Biden supports Ukraine's accession to NATO, but the parties have not discussed how or when this will happen, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Zelenskyi said this after a meeting with Biden at the White House on Wednesday, September 1.

"We talked about the place and role that Ukraine should play in the Alliance. I feel this, and I heard this from President Biden, that he personally supports Ukraine's membership in NATO, but it is difficult to say how this path will be like," he said.

According to Zelenskyi, both presidents also discussed security issues in the Black Sea region. He did not elaborate on the details of the arrangements, saying he could not disclose them.

Zelenskyi also noted that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will "definitely visit Ukraine" this fall, and working groups will be set up to work on specific issues.

Zelenskyi is on a working visit to Washington.