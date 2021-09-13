Ukraine reports 1,205 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,205 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 1,205 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 149 children and 23 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on September 12, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 18 coronavirus-related deaths, 833 hospitalizations, and 758 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on September 12.

As many as 2,317,824 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,221,868 have recovered, and 54,360 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 12,279,748 PCR tests have been performed.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (166), Ternopil region (148), Chernivtsi region (120), Zhytomyr region (88), and Lviv region (86).

Some 2,196 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 11.