Soldier killed amid 12 attacks in eastern Ukraine over past day

Over the past 24 hours, September 13, twelve ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired grenade machine guns and hand-held antitank grenade launchers on Ukrainian positions near Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements – outside Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk); 122mm artillery – towards New York (35km north of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – near Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk); three attacks using grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms were launched outside Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk); two attacks using heavy machine guns, small arms, and 82mm mortars – near Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); two attacks using heavy machine guns and hand-held antitank grenade launchers – towards Popasna (69km west of Luhansk)," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reported.

One Ukrainian soldier received a fatal wound in the enemy shelling.

Ukrainian defenders opened fire in response to the attacks.

Read more: Invaders fire at Ukrainian positions in Donbas 12 times in past day, wounding two

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE Mission about all the violations by the Russian-occupation forces through the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00, September 14, no ceasefire violations were reported.

"Ukrainian soldiers control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the JFO Headquarters stressed.