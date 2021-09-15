Kyiv reports 441 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city recorded 441 new coronavirus cases on September 14, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 228,714 in the capital.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 over the course of the past day are 247 women aged 18-89 years, 152 men aged 18-90 years, 20 girls aged between 2 months and 17 years, 22 boys aged 1-17 years.

Three lethal cases related to COVID-19 were recorded in Kyiv on September 14 (5,321 in total).

At the same time, 237 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 218,725 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 4,640 new COVID-19 cases on September 14.