Day in Donbas warzone: 1 WIA amid 8 ceasefire violations by enemy forces

Over the past 24 hours, on September 19, Russian occupation forces breached the truce eight times, including twice with the use of weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Situation remained tense in the area of ​​the village of Novozvanivka, which the enemy shelled three times, using easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers and 82 mm mortars," said a morning update released on Facebook.

It is noted that near Maiorsk, Russian invaders opened provocative fire using large-caliber machine guns and small arms, trying to push Ukrainian troops for a response.

In the direction of Luhanske and Novoluhansk, the enemy led targeted fire employing anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.

Russian mercenaries also engaged Ukrainian forces near Orikhove with automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers and small arms.

In addition, the enemy dropped a VOG-17 shell from an unmanned aerial vehicle near Donetsk region’s Talakivka.

A Ukrainian soldier suffered shrapnel wounds in one of the enemy attacks. After providing the serviceman first aid on the spot, medics evacuated him to a local hospital where the soldier remains in satisfactory condition.

Ukrainian defenders held their ground, actively defending the positions held and suppressing enemy fire, employing weapons permitted by the Minsk agreements.

Since day-start on Monday, no ceasefire violations by Russian occupation forces have been recorded.

"The Joint Forces continue to monitor the situation and perform tasks to repel and deter armed aggression by the Russian Federation," the statement said.