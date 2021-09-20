Putin actually tore up Minsk agreements, - Butusov

After the certification of the residents of ORDLO, it is impossible to talk about any political scenario and peace negotiations at all.

The editor-in-chief of the publication Yuri Butusov writes about this in his blog on Censor.NET.

"For the first time, Russia announced the residents of Donbass as Russian voters and stimulated voting by forced transportation of people to polling stations in the Russian Federation and by distributing Russian passports to voters. But Russia did not dare to declare the annexation of Donbass. "Pridonbassie." That is, the territory unrecognized by Russia, the inhabitants of which, however, are used as a resource for waging a war against Ukraine and supplying labor to the Russian Federation," the journalist said.

"There are no official polling stations in the Donbas region, there are no official borders, there is no official recognition as part of Russia. But anyone who votes can get a Russian passport. Putin actually tore up the Minsk agreements, because it is impossible to conduct any voting, since he carried out compulsory certification. It is impossible to speak of a political scenario and peace negotiations at all. Only armed resistance and effective military reforms can stop the Russian scenario against Ukraine," Butusov emphasized.

"Russia is using the Donbas region as a front against Ukraine. There will be no recognition in the Donbas region, there will be no investments, there will be no new jobs. Only the minimum will be left for the maintenance of the personnel of the army corps, the occupation authorities and their service personnel. Russia will use the Donbas region exclusively. as a battlefield, an unrecognized front to prevent peace in Ukraine," he added.

"Unfortunately, while Ukraine does not have any strategy to combat this aggressive long-term policy of Russia. There will be no peace, we need to defend our country with all our might," concluded Butusov.