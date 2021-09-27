Donbas update: Invaders breach truce six times Sep 26

Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire six times in the past day, including by shelling the Ukrainian Army positions in targeted attacks.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

In the direction of Lebedynske, the enemy fired easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers and MANPADs.

Near Maryinka, Russian mercenaries employed grenade launchers of various systems, as well as small arms.

Near ​​the village of New York, the enemy fired at the Armed Forces’ positions using large-caliber machine guns and easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers.

In the afternoon, the occupiers fired small arms at Vodiane in the Sea of Azov littoral and twice near Novoluhanske.

Ukrainian troops returned fire in an "adequate response" to enemy attacks.

A soldier with the Joint Forces succumbed to a wound non-compatible with life, while another serviceman suffered a shrapnel wound in an IED blast. The latter has been evacuated to a medical facility where he is undergoing treatment in the condition of moderate severity.

From day-start on Monday, September 27, no new ceasefire violations were reported.