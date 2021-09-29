Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid eight ceasefire violations in JFO area

Over the past day, September 28, the Russian-occupation troops violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area eight times, using weapons banned under the Minsk agreements once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened aimed fire towards Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk) twice, using hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms. Russian mercenaries launched two attacks near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol), firing grenade machine guns and small arms. Ukrainian positions outside Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk) came under tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun and banned 120mm mortar fire. In Donetsk region, the enemy used UAVs to drop VOG-17 grenades in the area of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol) and Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol)," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs.

Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in the shelling. They were taken to a medical facility; their health status is satisfactory.

Today, September 29, two ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces have been recorded.