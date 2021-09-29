Stefanishyna meets with EC vice president for values and transparency

As part of an official visit to Brussels, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna met with Vera Jourova, Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Stefanishyna wrote that she had a fruitful meeting with the EC vice president on September 28. The parties discussed the possible strengthening of cooperation in the fields of justice, freedom and security, as well as the current state of realization of measures aimed at implementing the Association Agreement.

"Ukraine is actively working to implement the provisions of the Association Agreement in terms of justice, freedom and security, because we have a common goal with the EU - to ensure the rule of law and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms," Stefanishyna wrote.

She also assured that Ukraine would continue implementing anti-corruption reforms so that to build a transparent, open and stable state.

Stefanishyna stressed that the support of the EU is necessary for carrying out the current reform, because "the expected results could be achieved only in coordinated cooperation."

In addition, she once again thanked the European Commission vice president for values and transparency for effective cooperation in mutual recognition of Covid certificates of Ukraine and the EU.

On September 27-28, Stefanishyna was on a working visit to Brussels as part of preparations for the Ukraine-EU summit.