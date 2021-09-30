Seven ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, September 29, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area seven times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened aimed fire in the area of Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk), using

hand-held antitank and under-barrel grenade launchers, small arms. Ukrainian positions near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) came under hand-held antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine gun fire. Aimed fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers was brought down near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk). Occupiers launch four attacks, using grenade launchers of different systems and small arms, towards Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol)," the press center of JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

Ukrainian troops returned fire and forced the enemy to cease shelling. JFO troops suffered no casualties.

Today, September 30, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces have been recorded.