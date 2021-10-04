Four ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area

Over the past day, October 3, the Russian-occupation troops violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area four times, using weapons banned under the Minsk agreements once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and grenade machine guns towards Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); 82mm mortars – on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area. Two attacks were launched near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk), using hand-held antitank grenade launchers, under-barrel grenade launchers, and small arms," the JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

Joint Forces sustained no casualties. "Our troops maintained defense and gave a proper response to the enemy, without resorting to weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements," the statement reads.

As of 07:00, October 4, no ceasefire violations were recorded.