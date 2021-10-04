Ukraine reports 4,821 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine recorded 4,821 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 4,821 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (including 448 cases among children and 50 cases among healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on October 3, 2021," the Health Ministry of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

According to the report, 114 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,092 hospitalizations, and 1,116 recoveries were registered in Ukraine over the past day.

As many as 2,460,010 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,264,523 have recovered, and 56,889 have died since the pandemic began.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kharkiv region (592), Chernivtsi region (410), Dnipropetrovsk region (393), Zhytomyr region (301), and Lviv region (295).