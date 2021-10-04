ENG
extraordinary session (7) Dmytro Razumkov (72)

Extraordinary Rada meeting scheduled for Thursday – Razumkov

The Verkhovna Rada plans to hold an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, October 7, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I inform all colleagues that this morning a proposal was received from 153 deputies to hold an extraordinary meeting; it is planned for Thursday, as always, at 16:00," Razumkov said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of the leaders of parliamentary factions and groups on Monday.

