Ukraine reports 9,846 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 9,846 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 9,846 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 918 cases among children and 207 cases among healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on October 4, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 317 coronavirus-related deaths, 1,881 hospital admissions, and 4,229 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on October 4.

As many as 2,469,856 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,268,752 have recovered, and 57,206 have died since the pandemic began.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (992), Kharkiv region (940), Odesa region (809), Zaporizhia region (667), and Donetsk region (662).