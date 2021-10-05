OSCE SMM records 529 ceasefire violations over weekend

Between the evenings of 1 and 3 October, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine recorded 157 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 372 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 1 and 3 October, the SMM recorded 157 ceasefire violations, including 15 explosions (one airburst and 14 undetermined)," reads the OSCE SMM daily report 232/2021 issued on October 4, 2021.

As noted, the majority of ceasefire violations occurred in areas close to the disengagement area near Petrivske (nongovernment-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk) and in areas north-east of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk).

In the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded 209 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region.

"In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 1 and 3 October, the Mission recorded 372 ceasefire violations, including 82 undetermined explosions," the Mission informs.

All ceasefire violations occurred in areas south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk) on the morning of 2 October.

Between the evenings of 2 and 3 October, the SMM did not record any ceasefire

violations. The last time the Mission did not record any ceasefire violations in the region was between the evenings of 17 and 18 September.

In the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded 21 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region, the majority of which also occurred in areas south-east of Popasna.