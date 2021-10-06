Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in JFO area

Over the past day, October 5, six ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy armed formations fired grenade machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian positions in the area of Trokhizbenka (32km north-west of Luhansk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade machine guns, and small arms – near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); grenade machine guns – outside Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk). Two attacks using 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns, grenade launchers of different systems, and small arms were launched towards Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

One Ukrainian soldier received gunshot shrapnel wound and was taken to a medical facility. His health status is satisfactory.

To force the enemy to stop shelling, Ukrainian defenders opened fire without using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

The boundaries of our units remained unchanged thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian soldiers.

As of 07:00, October 6, no ceasefire violations were recorded.