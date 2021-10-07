ENG
News Razumkov suspension
Rada dismisses Razumkov from chairman's post. VIDEO

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed Chairman of the Parliament Dmytro Razumkov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The relevant decision was supported by 284 MPs at the Thursday plenary session.

From May to November 2019, Razumkov headed the Servant of the People political party, the first number on the list of which was in the early parliamentary elections in 2019. He held the post of the Ukrainian parliament's chairman from August 29, 2019.

As reported, on September 30, head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia sent a letter on behalf of the deputy faction to recall Razumkov from the post of chairman.

