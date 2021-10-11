Russian mercenaries violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine ten times

Over the past day, October 10, ten ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The occupiers fired 82mm mortars and anti-tank missile system near Myrne (28km south-west of Luhansk). Towards Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk), occupiers launched two attacks, using 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns. Ukrainian positions outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk) came under grenade machine guns and small arms four times. In the area of Popasna (69km west of Luhansk), the enemy armed formations fired heavy machine guns and small arms twice," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs.

In addition, in Luhansk region, an enemy UAV, probably Orlan-10, was spotted flying and crossing the line of contact.

Read more: Six ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine over past day

Joint Forces sustained no casualties.

As of 07:00, October 11, no ceasefire violations were recorded.