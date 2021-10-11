ENG
France tightens entry rules for Ukrainians

From today, France tightens entry rules for Ukrainians.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Telegram.

"From October 11, France tightens entry rules for Ukrainians. Only citizens fully vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, R-Pharm, provided that 7 days have passed since receiving the second shot (28 days for Johnson & Johnson), will be able to enter the country," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine posted on Telegram.

As noted, the United Kingdom recognized Ukrainian vaccination certificates and will accept Ukrainian citizens fully vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer from October 11.

In September, the Government of Finland renewed restrictions on non-essential (tourism) travel for citizens arriving from Ukraine.

