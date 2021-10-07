Ukraine reports 15,125 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 15,125 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 15,125 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,421 cases among children and 341 cases among healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on October 6, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 314 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,541 hospital admissions, and 4,380 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on October 6.

As many as 2,497,643 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,277,762 have recovered, and 57,840 have died since the pandemic began.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kharkiv region (1,168), Lviv region (1,130), Odesa region (1,059), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,042), and Donetsk region (985).

Some 12,662 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine on October 5.