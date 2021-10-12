Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 9 enemy attacks in JFO area

Over the past day, October 11, nine ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy launched three attacks, using heavy machine guns, small arms, and grenade launchers of different systems, near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk). Two attacks from heavy machine guns, small arms, and grenade machine guns were launched near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk). Mercenaries fired hand-held antitank grenade launchers towards Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk) and Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk). Ukrainian positions outside Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol) came under heavy machine gun, small arms, and grenade launcher fire. Near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area, the enemy opened fire from small arms and grenade launchers of different systems," the press center of JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

One Joint Forces serviceman was wounded in the enemy shelling.

Ukrainian defenders fired back to make the enemy cease attacks.

As of 07:00, October 12, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

"Our troops control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," reads the statement.