Donbas update: Russian-led forces breach truce six times Oct 12

Over the past 24 hours, October 12, Russian occupation forces six times violated the ceasefire, including two – using weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Outside Zaitseve, the enemy fired small arms at the Armed Forces’ defense positions.

Near Novozvanivka, the invaders fired automatic machine grenade launchers.

In the area of Krymske, enemy armed groups used easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers.

Read more: Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 9 enemy attacks in JFO area

Toward Prychepylivka, the enemy fired anti-tank grenades and employed large-caliber machine guns.

Positions of Ukrainian troops near Krasnohorivka came under fire of 82 mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems.

In the direction of Maryinka, mercenaries opened fire using 82 mm mortars and MANPADs.

Enemy provocations brought no casualties to the Joint Forces.