Ukraine reports 16,309 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 16,309 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

According to the report, 471 coronavirus-related deaths, 4,901 hospital admissions, and 6,462 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on October 12.

As many as 2,578,394 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,304,361 have recovered, and 59,523 have died since the pandemic began.

As many as 152,703 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on October 12. Some 79,515 people received their first dose, and 73,188 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 13,959,836 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 7,688,562 people receiving their first dose and 6,271,274 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

Some 97% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in September were not vaccinated, the report said.