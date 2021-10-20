G7 ambassadors welcome adoption of law on NABU status

The ambassadors of the G7 countries have welcomed the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Concerning the Status of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in Accordance with the Requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine" (No.5459-1).

As reported by Censor.NET.

"G7 Ambassadors welcome the adoption of the law on NABU by the Verkhovna Rada and cross-party support for it. This is a step forward in strengthening Ukraine’s independent anti-corruption institutions. Transparency & competitiveness in selecting new director will be crucial," reads the statement posted Twitter account of the UK Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors’ Support Group in Ukraine.

As reported, on Tuesday, October 19, the Ukrainian parliament approved the law on bringing the status of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine into compliance with the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyi vows not to allow blocking of judicial reform in Ukraine