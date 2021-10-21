Ukraine reports 22,415 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 22,415 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 22,415 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,771 cases in children and 345 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on October 20, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 546 coronavirus-related deaths, 4,892 hospital admissions, and 8,036 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on October 20.

As many as 2,701,600 people have contracted coronavirus in Ukraine, 2,352,835 have recovered, and 62,389 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 251,254 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on October 20. Some 165,649 people received their first dose, and 85,605 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 15,117,165 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 8,373,550 people receiving their first dose and 6,743,615 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

Some 95% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 last week were not vaccinated, the report said.