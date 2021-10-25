Donbas update: Invaders violate ceasefire four times, mortaring Ukraine positions

Russian occupation forces on October 24 committed four ceasefire violations, including one with the use of weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the direction of Kamianka, enemy armed forces opened fire using 120 mm mortars. Near Svitlodarsk, mercenaries fired automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers. Toward Travneve, the occupiers fired anti-tank grenade launchers," the statement said.

Near Novoselivka Druha, the enemy engaged Ukrainian positions with grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns.

The past day brought no casualties among the Joint Forces.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire to the enemy's armed provocations, forcing the latter to cease attacks.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on October 25, no new ceasefire violations were reported.