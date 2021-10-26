Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas warzone

Over the past 24 hours, October 25, a serviceman with the Joint Forces sustained a gunshot wound, while another was injured by an explosive device.

"On October 25, the Russian occupation forces recorded four ceasefire violations, including one with the use of weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Near Kamianka, the enemy mortared positions of Ukrainian troops with 82 mm shells. Near Pisky, the occupiers fired small arms. In the direction of Zolote-4, mercenaries employed grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns, and other arms," the statement reads.

In addition, an unmanned aerial vehicle, likely an Orlan-10, was spotted crossing the line of demarcation in Luhansk region.

As a result of hostilities, a soldier with the Joint Forces sustained a gunshot wound, while another was injured in a blast of an unknown explosive device. Both soldiers are undergoing treatment in a medical facility, remaining in satisfactory condition.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on Tuesday, October 26, Ukrainian recorded another violation of the ceasefire by enemy forces with the use of weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Near Hranitne, Russian mercenaries fired 122 mm artillery.

"To force the enemy to cease the shelling, our defenders returned fire without using weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements. Our soldiers are monitoring the situation in the Joint Forces Operation zone to repel and deter Russia’s armed aggression," the HQ said.