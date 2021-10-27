Ukraine reports 22,574 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 22,574 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 22,574 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,532 cases in children and 399 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on October 26, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 692 coronavirus-related deaths, 5,925 hospital admissions, and 11,593 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on October 26.

As many as 2,825,733 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,401,705 have recovered, and 65,628 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 291,293 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on October 26. Some 212,013 people received their first dose, and 79,280 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 16,501,573 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 9,363,491 people receiving their first dose and 7,138,082 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

Some 94% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 last week were not vaccinated, the report said.

A total of 19,120 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 25.