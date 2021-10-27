ENG
Zelensky replaces head of Kherson Regional State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Hennadiy Lahuta as head of the Kherson Regional State Administration to replace Serhiy Kozyr.

"To appoint Lahuta Hennadiy Mykolayovych as head of the Kherson Regional State Administration," reads decree No.553/2021.

Under previous decree No.552/2021, the Head of State dismissed Serhiy Kozyr from the post of head of the Kherson Regional State Administration "in accordance with his letter of resignation."

As reported, Serhiy Kozyr was appointed as head of the Kherson Regional State Administration on March 1, 2021.

Kozyr is running in the October 31 mid-term elections of people's deputies to the Verkhovna Rada in single-mandate constituency No.184 (Kherson region) from the Servant of the People party.

