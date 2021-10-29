Donbas update: Ukraine reports 3 WIAs in past 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, October 28, Ukraine recorded a total of 14 ceasefire violations by Russian occupation forces in the Joint Forces Operation zone in Donbas, five of which involved weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Positions of Ukrainian defenders near Prychepylivka came under fire of automatic machine grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and other small arms.

In the Zaitseve area, the invaders twice fired at Ukrainian positions, using MANPADs and small arms.

Near Novo-oleksandrivka, the enemy employed grenade launchers and small arms.

Near Zolote-4, Russian occupation forces opened fire with automatic machine guns and MANPADs.

Near Luhanske, the occupiers twice fired easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns. Toward Krymske, the enemy twice opened fire with 82 mm mortars. Russian mercenaries also fired 82 mm mortars at Ukrainian defense positions near Krasnohorivka.

Near Novozvanivka, the enemy fired 120 mm mortars. In the direction of Troyitske, occupiers fired small arms.

In addition, an enemy drone, likely an Orlan-10, was spotted flying over the line of contact in Luhansk region.

Two servicemen with the Joint Forces were injured in hostilities on October 28. The soldiers were provided first aid and evacuated to a medical facility. Both remain in moderate condition, according to the JFO HQ.