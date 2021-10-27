Ukrainian soldier killed amid 13 ceasefire violations in JFO area

Over the past day, October 26, the Russian-occupations troops violated ceasefire in eastern Ukraine 13 times, using weapons banned under the Minsk agreements six times.

"The mercenaries launched four attacks, using 122mm artillery, near Hranitne (60km south of Donetsk). The enemy fired grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, 122mm artillery outside Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk). Moreover, the occupiers opened fire from anti-tank missile system near Troitske (69km west of Luhansk); 122mm artillery – towards Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk). The mercenaries launched two attacks from grenade launchers of different systems towards Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk). Ukrainian positions near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk) came under grenade machine gun and small arms fire. Outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol), Russian-occupation troops dropped VOG-17 grenade from an UAV," the press center of the JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

As a result of the enemy shelling, one Joint Forces soldier was killed and another one was wounded. The soldier was taken to a medical facility.

To force the enemy to stop attacks, Ukrainian defenders opened fire without resorting to the weapons prohibited under the Minsk agreements.

As of 07:00 on October 27, one ceasefire violation was reported. The occupiers fired 122mm artillery near Hranitne.