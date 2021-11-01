Ukraine reports nearly 14,000 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 13,936 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the report, 298 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,828 hospital admissions, and 5,885 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on October 31.

As many as 2,936,238 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,442,098 have recovered, and 68,027 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 117,818 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on October 31. Some 89,546 people received their first dose, and 28,272 people were fully vaccinated.

Read more: Kyiv is on threshold of 'red' zone - Kyiv authorities

A total of 17,695,591 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 10,245,773 people receiving their first dose and 7,449,818 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

Some 94% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 last week were not vaccinated, the report said.

A total of 17,430 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 30.