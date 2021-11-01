Urusky tenders resignation

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleh Urusky has submitted his resignation.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Telegram.

"Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleh Semenovych Urusky has submitted an application to the Verkhovna Rada Administration to resign of his own free will," Taras Melnychuk, government spokesman in the Verkhovna Rada, wrote on the Telegram channel.

