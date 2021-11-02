Ukraine reports 19,455 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 19,455 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 19,455 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,263 cases in children and 339 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on November 1, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 700 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,188 hospital admissions, and 12,639 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on November 1.

As many as 2,955,693 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,454,737 have recovered, and 68,727 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 273,307 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on November 1. Some 207,877 people received their first dose, and 65,430 people were fully vaccinated.

Read more: Kyiv is on threshold of 'red' zone - Kyiv authorities

A total of 17,968,898 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 10,453,650 people receiving their first dose and 7,515,248 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

Some 93.5% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 last week were not vaccinated, the report said.

A total of 13,936 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 31.