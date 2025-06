Parliament dismisses First Deputy Prime Minister Liubchenko. VIDEO

The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed Oleksiy Liubchenko as Ukraine's first deputy prime minister and economy minister.

Some 320 MPs voted for a respective decision at a parliament meeting on Wednesday, November 3.

As was reported earlier, Liubchenko submitted his resignation to the Verkhovna Rada on November 2. Liubchenko had held this position since May 20, 2021.

Servant of the People MPs at a faction meeting on November 1 nominated Deputy Head of the President's Office Yulia Svyrydenko for the post of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy.

The parliament plans to appoint Svyrydenko to the post on Thursday, November 4.

