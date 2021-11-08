Korniyenko resigns as head of Servant of the People party
First Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko has decided to resign as head of the Servant of the People political party
Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Telegram
"Oleksandr Korniyenko has decided to resign as head of the Servant of the People political party. This is due to his desire to focus more on reforming the work of the parliament as first vice speaker," she wrote.
At the same time, Korniyenko will remain a member of the Servant of the People party.
Paliychuk added that a new leadership would be elected at the Servant of the People party’s congress in November.
